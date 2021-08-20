Evacuation and emergency plan in place in Cahir after gas leak

The scene at Pearse Street, Cahir after a gas leak this morning.
In a statement from Tipperary County Council:
At approximately 9.40 this morning as Tipperary County Council were connecting a new water supply to the new school being built on Pearse Street in Cahir and a gas main was struck.
This has lead to the area being immediately evacuated and an emergency plan being put in place.
Bord Gais and all emergency Services are now on site.
The situation is ongoing and further updates are expected.
