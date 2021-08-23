A sign that the summer is nearly over - the Library departs from Tipperary village

Bye Bye to the Children's Library Service
Summer Library is Over
The village of Mullinahone say a sincer thank you to Tipperary County Library for providing a Children's Library service in the local Community Centre during the Summer months before back to school next week.
It was greatly appreciated by all especially the young book worms.
Roll on Summer 2022!
