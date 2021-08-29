Commercial vacancy rate in county Tipperary has risen to 14.5% 

The commercial vacancy rate in Tipperary was 14.5% in June 2021, higher than the national average of 13.6%

Of the towns in Tipperary sampled, Clonmel (17.9%) and Thurles (17.9%) had the highest commercial vacancy rates, while Nenagh (17.2%) had the lowest .

13.5% of commercial units in Tipperary were classified as providing Accommodation and Food services

Meath and Wexford were the counties with the lowest commercial vacancy rates in Ireland (10.3%), while Sligo had the highest rate (20.0%)

The commercial vacancy rate in Tipperary increased to 14.5%, representing an increase of 0.3 percentage points (ppts) on the corresponding rate in June 2020, according to the latest GeoView Commercial Vacancy Rates Report commissioned by GeoDirectory and prepared by EY.

Commercial Vacancies: National Trends

18 counties recorded an increase in commercial vacancy rates between June 2020 and June 2021, with Kildare, at +1.0ppt, registering the sharpest rise in vacancy rates. Vacancy rates declined in six counties with Laois recording the largest decrease at 0.9ppt over the same period.

The report found that the lowest provincial commercial vacancy rate in the country was in Leinster with an average vacancy rate of 12.7%. At 10.3% each, Meath and Wexford were the counties with the lowest commercial vacancy rates in the province and country.

In Dublin, the commercial vacancy rate remained unchanged at 12.2% from June 2020, albeit with varying vacancy rates across the Dublin postcodes. At 6.5%, Dublin 15 recorded the lowest commercial vacancy rate in the capital, while Dublin 9 had the highest rate at 16.4%.

The commercial vacancy rate in Munster (13.5%) was just below the national average, with a vacancy rate of 12.2% recorded in Cork.

The highest commercial vacancy rates were found in the Connacht region, where the provincial vacancy rate stood at 17.2%. The four counties with the highest commercial vacancy rates in the country were all located in Connacht, namely Sligo (20.0%), Roscommon (17.3%), Leitrim (17.2%) and Mayo (17.0%).

Analysis of Town Vacancy Rates

The GeoView Commercial Vacancy Rates Report has analysed the commercial vacancy rates in selected towns across the country in June 2021. Of the towns in Tipperary surveyed, Clonmel and Thurles were the towns with the highest commercial vacancy rate (17.9%), while Nenagh was the lowest (17.2%)