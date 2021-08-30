Gardaí investigate "blunt trauma" injury that caused sheep's death at Tipperary cemetery

Gardaí are investigating an incident where a sheep died after suffering a “blunt force” trauma head injury at a cemetery in Moyglass.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman said the sheep was found very badly injured at the graveyard, where it had been grazing with several other sheep, at 7pm on Saturday. The animal subsequently died from the injuries it suffered.
She appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into the injuring of the sheep to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
More News
Clonmel Town’s Jack O'Donnell gets his head to the ball ahead of St Michael’s Colin Bargary during the Premier League clash between the sides at the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex on Sunday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.