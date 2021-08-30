Gardaí arrest man (40) following seizure of €3,300 worth of drugs and cash in Carrick-on-Suir

Gardaí arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the seizure of €3,300 worth of Xanax tablets, cocaine and cannabis in Carrick-on-Suir last Friday.
The cocaine, cannabis and 1,100 Xanax tablets along with a quantity of cash were seized by gardaí from Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station and Clonmel Garda District Drugs Unit who executed a search warrant at a house in the Carrickbeg area of Carrick-on-Suir around 5.40pm on August 27.
The 40-year-old man arrested following the seizure of these drugs and cash, was detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He was subsequently released without charge pending the submission of a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
More News
Clonmel Town’s Jack O'Donnell gets his head to the ball ahead of St Michael’s Colin Bargary during the Premier League clash between the sides at the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Complex on Sunday last.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.