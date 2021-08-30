Swimmer's life saved in dramatic rescue from Comeragh Mountains lake

A swimmer dramatically rescued from a Comeragh Mountains lake a few miles from Kilsheelan on Saturday afternoon, didn't suffer any life threatening injuries and will make a full recovery, according to gardaí.

The man, aged in his 20s, got into difficulty while swimming in Lough Mohra, situated under the Comeragh's Knockanaffrin peak near Rathgormack. The lake is a popular spot with hikers, campers and swimmers.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team said it received the call out to the serious incident at 1.48pm on August 28. The Coast Guard Helicopter R117 based in Waterford, also responded to the alert.

The swimmer, who was a visitor to the area, was recovered from the water by a friend with the support of other visitors to the lake. Luckily another friend had the first aid skills to immediately perform CPR on the man.

“The person was not breathing originally but came to and started coughing up water after another friend provided essential emergency first aid,” said a SEMRA spokesperson.”

“After an initial assessment, the casualty was escorted to the R117 helicopter and winched on board by the Coast Guard winch man.”

The Coast Guard helicopter departed the mountainside at 2.46pm and air lifted the man to Waterford University Hospital.

The SEMRA spokesman said their team doctor assessed and treated other people at the scene who earlier entered the water to assist the swimmer.

“It was a frightening event for all those involved. We wish the casualty well and hope he fully recovers,”he added.

A Tramore Garda Station spokesman said Waterford University informed gardaí after the swimmer was admitted there on Saturday that he had suffered no life threatening injury and will make a full recovery.