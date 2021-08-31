County Tipperary secondary school proudly prepares to celebrate 150 years in existence

File Picture: Pupils from Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry
Presentation Ballingarry Secondary School
This year marks the 150th Anniversary (The Sesquicentenary) of the establishment of the Presentation Convent in Ballingarry. To mark this wonderful occasion we have released a video showcasing photographs and interviews - sharing the school’s history and some wonderful memories.
The school are so proud of their Presentation heritage - of all the good work and the legacy of community and care started in 1871.
We all wish all Presentation Sisters, those who worked or helped in the convent, teaching Staff and all our Students (past and present) every good wish and God’s blessing.
