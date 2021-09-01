Search our Archive

Business owners in Tipperary Town demand action on traffic chaos

An overwhelming 85% of Tipperary Town business owners support N24 traffic being diverted around the town.

Derelict buildings, lack of investment and traffic problems are key issues facing business owners according to a Red C poll released on Wednesday morning.
Tipperary Town businesses overwhelmingly (85%) supported N24 traffic being diverted around the town, according to the new poll.
Overall, two-thirds of businesses now believe that the volume of traffic in the town centre is harmful to their firm.
Findings also show that four out of five businesses in the town have seen their profits fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For almost three out of ten business owners, this has meant a decline in turnover and profitability of more than 50%.
An opinion poll carried out by Red C Research reveals that derelict buildings, lack of investment and traffic problems, are key concerns for the business community preparing a fightback against the COVID pandemic.
The landmark research was conducted on behalf of The Heritage Council and Tipperary Town Chamber, as part of the Collaborative Town Centre Health Check (CTCHC) Programme.
The sector says several issues need to be addressed.
TRAFFIC CONGESTION
One in three respondents reported traffic congestion as their first impression of the town.
Vacant structures and business closures are also key issues.
Re-purposing derelict buildings is also identified as a priority area for improvement.
Despite these challenges, more than half of those surveyed believe trading will improve over the next two years, while one in eight suggest it will get worse.
However, increased consumer spending is the largest driver of optimism.
Meanwhile, just over half maintain the town lacks sufficient amenities for families.
Music festivals and street performances are the favoured way to attract more visitors, according to the findings.
Playgrounds and more family centred activities are also required.
A total of 66% believe Limerick City is Tipperary Town’s greatest commercial competitor, as well as Clonmel and Cashel.

