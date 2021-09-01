Business owners in Tipperary Town demand action on traffic chaos

An overwhelming 85% of Tipperary Town business owners support N24 traffic being diverted around the town.

Derelict buildings, lack of investment and traffic problems are key issues facing business owners according to a Red C poll released on Wednesday morning.

Overall, two-thirds of businesses now believe that the volume of traffic in the town centre is harmful to their firm.

Findings also show that four out of five businesses in the town have seen their profits fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For almost three out of ten business owners, this has meant a decline in turnover and profitability of more than 50%.

The landmark research was conducted on behalf of The Heritage Council and Tipperary Town Chamber, as part of the Collaborative Town Centre Health Check (CTCHC) Programme.

The sector says several issues need to be addressed.

TRAFFIC CONGESTION

One in three respondents reported traffic congestion as their first impression of the town.

Vacant structures and business closures are also key issues.

Re-purposing derelict buildings is also identified as a priority area for improvement.

Despite these challenges, more than half of those surveyed believe trading will improve over the next two years, while one in eight suggest it will get worse.

However, increased consumer spending is the largest driver of optimism.

Meanwhile, just over half maintain the town lacks sufficient amenities for families.

Music festivals and street performances are the favoured way to attract more visitors, according to the findings.

Playgrounds and more family centred activities are also required.

A total of 66% believe Limerick City is Tipperary Town’s greatest commercial competitor, as well as Clonmel and Cashel.