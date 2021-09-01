Upgrade of N24 in Carrick-on-Suir delayed until late autumn

A section of the N24 road in Carrick-on-Suir
The commencement of the long awaited upgrade of 3.8km of the N24 running through Carrick-on-Suir has been delayed until around October.
That’s the news Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District engineer Willie Corby relayed to councillors at their latest monthly meeting.
In April, he reported to Carrick MD councillors that the project, which secured planning permission last year, was scheduled to start in early June.
Carrick-on-Suir councillor David Dunne (SF) voiced disappointment at the meeting at the delay in the project’s commencement and wondered why works couldn’t at least have started on the Pill Road where the town’s three secondary schools are located during the summer holiday period when the schools are closed.
Mr Corby said he agreed the project should have started before now. It was a pity this hadn’t happened and made Transport Infrastructure Ireland aware of this. He believed the contractors will probably manage the Pill Road section of the project around school holidays.
The overall project will include rehabilitation of the road surface and a variety of safety measures to reduce the number of accidents along the N24 route from the Clonmel Road to the Pill Road in Carrick-on-Suir.
It aims to provide a safer environment for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicle road users by addressing safety issues in locations where clusters of accidents have been identified including the section of the Pill Road where the secondary schools are located.
