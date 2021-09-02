Children at Tipperary’s direct provision centre enjoyed an action packed summer

Children living at Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre in Carrick-on-Suir enjoyed an action packed summer of sports, arts and crafts, day trips and other activities.

The Friends of Bridgewater House Group organised the programme of fun events for up to 30 primary school kids and young teens from all over the world whose families are residing at the centre while their applications for asylum are processed.

Bridgewater House community liaison officer Martina Walsh said the children enjoyed tennis lessons at Castleview Tennis Club, swimming at Sean Kelly Sports Centre, circuit training in the Castle Park and attended camps run by local sports clubs over the summer.

There was also a series of arts & crafts workshops at Bridgewater House and a surprise party with a bouncy castle was thrown for the children.

Trips included a visit to Rathgormack village and a day at the seaside in Tramore last Saturday.

The highlight the final week of summer activities was a hiking trip in the Comeragh Mountains on Wednesday, August 18.

Martina, who is involved in the Friends of Bridgewater House Group, paid tribute to Castleview Tennis Club for raising €331 for the group at its Presidents & Captains Day on August 1.

She also thanked Tipperary County Council for funding a week of the summer activites for Bridgewater House children during National Play Week in July.