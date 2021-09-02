Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Children at Tipperary’s direct provision centre enjoyed an action packed summer

Children at Tipperary’s direct provision centre enjoyed an action packed summer

Tennis coach Beth Norris with Bridgewater House resident Samuel Alejandro Cruz Barrientos from El Salvador at a tennis lesson at Castleview Tennis Club in Carrick-on-Suir during the summer

Children living at Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre in Carrick-on-Suir  enjoyed an action packed summer of sports, arts and crafts, day trips and other activities. 

The Friends of Bridgewater House Group organised the programme of fun events for up to 30 primary school kids and young teens from all over the world whose families are residing at the centre while their applications for asylum are processed. 

Bridgewater House community liaison officer Martina Walsh said the children  enjoyed tennis lessons at Castleview Tennis Club, swimming at Sean Kelly Sports Centre, circuit training in the Castle Park and attended camps run by local sports clubs over the summer. 

There was also a series of arts & crafts workshops at Bridgewater House and a surprise party with a bouncy castle was thrown for the children. 

Trips included a visit  to Rathgormack village and a day at the seaside in Tramore last Saturday. 

The highlight the final week of summer activities was a hiking trip in the Comeragh Mountains on Wednesday, August 18.  

Martina, who is involved in the Friends of Bridgewater House Group,   paid tribute to Castleview Tennis Club for raising €331 for the group at its Presidents & Captains Day on August 1. 

She also thanked Tipperary County Council for funding a week of the summer activites for Bridgewater House children  during National Play Week in July.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media