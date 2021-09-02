Sections of M8 in county Tipperary to close later this month due to remedial works

Some sections of the M8 in county Tipperary will close from late afternoon until early the following morning for a number of days later this month to facilitate remedial works on the motorway.

Tipperary County Council has issued a notice outlining that it has made an order to temporarily close the M8 from Southbound, Junction 10 to Junction 11 from 4pm to 7am on September 23,24,27, 28, 29 and 30. Traffic will be diverted from the M8 at Junction 10 Southbound and proceed along N24 South onto R639 and re-join the M8 at Junction 11.

The M8 Northbound from Junction 11 to Junction 10 will close from 4pm to 7am on September 28, 29 and 30 September and October 1.

Traffic diverted from the M8 Junction 11 Northbound will proceed along R639 North onto N24 and re-join the M8 at Junction 10.

Meanwhile the M8 from Northbound Junction 10 to Junction 9 will close between 4pm and 7am on September 16,17, 21 and 22.

Traffic will be diverted from the M8 at Junction 10 onto the N24, join R639 North at Cloghabreedy Roundabout and re-join M8 at Junction 9.