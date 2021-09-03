Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Sadness in Tipperary village with three recent deaths

CAPPAWHITE

Sadness in Tipperary village with three recent deaths

Cappawhite in mourning

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Sincere Sympathy
To the family of Mary Hughes (nee Quirke), Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Mount Bruis, August 24, Mary.
Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Brian, son Stephen and his partner Khloe, brothers John, Martin and Joe, uncle Tom, extended family, colleagues in St. James’ Hospital Dublin and the Alzheimers Association, neighbours and friends, best friend Joan O’Dwyer.
After Mass in Lattin on Sunday, August 29 , she was buried afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Sincere Sympathy
Sincere sympathy is extended too Freda Brown, Drumwood, on the death of her sister Nora Shanahan who was interred last  week.

Sincere Sympathy
The death occurred last week of Frances Kilmartin, Cutteen House, regretted by her sons Tim and John, daughter Bríd, 10 grandchildren, brother Bob, sister Ann and extended family, after mass in Solohead on August 26. Frances’s remains were interred in Solohead cemetery.


May their dear souls rest in peace.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media