Sadness in Tipperary village with three recent deaths

Cappawhite in mourning
Sincere Sympathy
To the family of Mary Hughes (nee Quirke), Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Mount Bruis, August 24, Mary.
Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Brian, son Stephen and his partner Khloe, brothers John, Martin and Joe, uncle Tom, extended family, colleagues in St. James’ Hospital Dublin and the Alzheimers Association, neighbours and friends, best friend Joan O’Dwyer.
After Mass in Lattin on Sunday, August 29 , she was buried afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.
Sincere Sympathy
Sincere sympathy is extended too Freda Brown, Drumwood, on the death of her sister Nora Shanahan who was interred last week.
Sincere Sympathy
The death occurred last week of Frances Kilmartin, Cutteen House, regretted by her sons Tim and John, daughter Bríd, 10 grandchildren, brother Bob, sister Ann and extended family, after mass in Solohead on August 26. Frances’s remains were interred in Solohead cemetery.
May their dear souls rest in peace.
More News
At the official opening of the new Heart Failure Support Unit at Nenagh Hospital were patient Timothy Ryan, Tyone, Nenagh, who cut the tape, and his wife Mary surrounded by staff of Nenagh Hospital
