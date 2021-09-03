Sadness and regret in Tipperary at passing of lady who epitomised pure good

LATE MAIREAD SWEENEY

On Saturday, August 21, Mairead Sweeney (nee Mulcahy), The Moate, Ardmayle, passed away peacefully at Waterford University Hospital.

News of Mairead’s passing brought much sadness and regret to the parish and surrounding areas. She bore her illness with great determination, forbearance and bravery and had a very positive outlook on life. Mairead epitomised all that was good about parish and community. She gave freely of her time and energy.

On her arrival at 10 years of age to the Moate in Ardmayle to her aunt Babbie and grandmother Alice, Mairead forged strong and dear friendships that she held dearly throughout her life. She was deeply immersed in great parish events. This excellent community presence continues to filter through the Sweeney family.

Mairead’s heart was steeped in local history, including Ardmayle Heritage Society. Her involvement and commitment to Bingo and the local Boherlahan Parish Hall was evident and she brought a sense of freshness and positivity wherever she went. She showed a huge commitment and loyalty to the Order of Malta also and made herself available at the drop of a hat. Mairead was a woman of strong faith. She was a Eucharistic Minister, a role which she carried out with great dignity, diligence and pride.

She was a wonderful family person, fun-loving, selfless and generous. Mairead was a wonderful friend and neighbour, offering a listening ear, warm friendship, sound advice and a bit of craic. She will be sadly missed by her family, her husband John, daughters Michelle and Sinéad, sons John, Eoghan and Kieran, sons-in-law Donal O’Brien and Philip Ryan (Cooper), daughters-in-law Lynsey and Lisa, Kieran’s partner Chloe, grandchildren Cillian, Donagh, Fionn, Lucy, James, Conor, Evan, Séamus, Éamon and Áine, sisters Alice and Helen Lyons, brothers Andy, Pat and Michael, relatives and friends.

Mairead’s Requiem Mass was celebrated by Fr. Joe Egan PP Boherlahan Dualla and assisted by Fr. Thomas Dunne, Boherlahan Dualla and Fr. Tony Ryan PP Upperchurch Drombane took place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan, followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Various Guards of Honour lined both sides of the road and received the funeral into the village, reflective of the many organisations and community life Mairead was part of and of which she will be sadly missed from. May the green sod of Ardmayle rest lightly upon her.