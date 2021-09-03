Former Maynooth College president who served in Tipperary parishes passes away

Monsignor Michael Olden, former PP of two parishes in south Tipperary and former President of Maynooth College, has passed away and his funeral Mass and burial take place today (Friday,

The native of Cappoquin in county Waterford died in Dungarvan Community Hospital on Monday, August 30 following a brief illness.

Msgr Olden formerly served as parish priest of Ss Peter & Paul's Parish in Clonmel and Kilsheelan/Kilcash. He served as President of Maynooth College from 1977 to 1985 and was also PP of Tramore in county Waterford.

His remains lay in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home in Cappoquin yesterday (Thursday) from 11am until 5pm and were removed to Mount Melleray Abbey Church at 5.30pm.

His funeral Mass will be live streamed today (Friday, September 3) at 12noon in Mount Melleray Abbey Church, through the following link: www.aidanwalshandsons.ie/live-stream.

Msgr Olden is survived by his nephews John (San Francisco), Brian (Washington) and Conor (Dublin), niece Jane (Dublin), grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. His death is deeply regretted by Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan DD, Bishop Emeritus William Lee DD, priests, religious and parishioners of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore.

Due to Government and HSE advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral Mass (limited to 50 people) will take place to protect vulnerable family members and friends.