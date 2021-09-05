Search

05/09/2021

Loughmore author Kay O'Connell launches second book

Betty Hen is Kay's new book and it is a beautifully illustrated and delightful children's story

Betty Hen by Kay O'Connell

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Kay O'Connell has announced that she is due to launch her second book.


Kay is originally a native of Rathdowney in County Laois, but now resides in Loughmore, Co Tipperary.
Kay is the daughter of May and the late Michael O'Sullivan. Kay published her first book in 2019 called Swanky Spider Meets Professor Pendulum.


Betty Hen is her new book and it is a beautifully illustrated and delightful story capturing the fun and adventures of Betty Hen and her 'big plans'.


Betty discovers she needs to produce more eggs. A clever plot with lots of thrills along the way for all the family to enjoy.


Kay lives in Loughmore county Tipperary with her husband Tom and daughter Zara. Kay has always liked writing and is in the process of finishing her third book, so watch this space! She says, "creating stories for children is her recipe for happiness".


Books have an emotional resonance and they can shape a young person's life. She says "they fuel the fire of imagination". Kay's book can be purchased on Amazon and the Bookworm Thurles and also Easons in Thurles shopping centre.

