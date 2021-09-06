Injured woman rescued from Tipperary's Galtee Mountains

The Galtee Mountains
An injured county Tipperary woman aged in her 40s was rescued from the Galtee Mountains on Sunday after she suffered a leg injury while hiking.
The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association was called out to rescue the injured hiker located on the south east side of the Galtees at 2.20pm on September 5.
SEMRA's first hill party set off on foot from a forest track near Kilcoran Lodge and reached the woman by 4.34pm.
A SEMRA spokesperson said the walking group accompanying the woman had set up a single person storm shelter around her and wrapped her in a foil blanket.
More SEMRA members arrived at the scene and the rescue team's doctor provided medical care to the casualty before the team carried her by stretcher for more than 1km over boggy terrain to the SEMRA 4&4 vehicle. She was then transported off the hill, transferred to an ambulance and taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.
More News
Photo shows The Roscrea Trail Blazers at the viewing platform at the Ridge of Capard in the Slieve Blooms
Máire O'Shaughnessy celebrates Meath's All-Ireland success with team mate Emma Duggan. Maire has proud Tipperary connections.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.