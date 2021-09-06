Search

06/09/2021

Injured woman rescued from Tipperary's Galtee Mountains

South Eastern Mountain rescue team called out twice to assist walkers on Galtee Mountains yesterday

The Galtee Mountains

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

An injured county Tipperary woman aged in her 40s was rescued from the Galtee Mountains on Sunday after she suffered a leg injury while hiking.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association was called out to rescue the injured hiker located on the south east side of the Galtees at 2.20pm on September 5.

SEMRA's first hill party set off on foot from a forest track near Kilcoran Lodge and reached the woman by 4.34pm.

A SEMRA spokesperson said the walking group accompanying the woman had set up a single person storm shelter around her and wrapped her in a foil blanket.

More SEMRA members arrived at the scene and the rescue team's doctor provided medical care to the casualty before the team carried her by stretcher for more than 1km over boggy terrain to the SEMRA 4&4 vehicle. She was then transported off the hill, transferred to an ambulance and taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel. 

