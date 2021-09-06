Recycling drive at Ardfinnan national school

There has been a marked increase in recycling during Covid-19
Ardfinnan NS Recycling Drive
Ardfinnan National School are having their bi-annual recycling drive on Saturday September 18 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm.. Bags can also be dropped to the school during the previous days.
List of items gratefully accepted for the clothing collection are:
Men’s Clothing
Women’s Clothing
Children’s Clothing
Small quantities of Curtains, Towels , Sheets, Blankets and Soft Toys
Paired Shoes
Handbags
Belts
Items not accepted:
Phones/Laptops
Books , CD’s or DVD’s
Pillows , Duvets
Floor mats or Rugs
Fabrics or Cut-off Materials
Bric - a - Brac
All clothing must be reusable and rewearable, items which are dirty, wet or damaged will not be accepted. Bags may be checked and only items which are suitable will be accepted.
