New HSE campaign highlights bereavement support services in south Tipperary

There are a range of bereavement supports and services available to people living in South Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

That’s the message from the HSE/South East Community Healthcare, in collaboration with the Children and Young People’s Services Committees and the Healthy County Committees in the South East.

Their #HereForYou South East Bereavement Support Campaign will profile and raise awareness of bereavement specific support services over the next eight weeks.

The aims of the HSE, through its Bereavement Counselling Service for Traumatic Deaths and in association with Anam Cara, the Irish Hospice Foundation, the Irish Childhood Bereavement Network, Rainbows Ireland, Barnardos Children’s Bereavement Service, Pieta and the Irish Cancer Society Cancer Support Services in the South East, is that #HereForYou South East will:

· Educate and inform the public about bereavement, including self-care, how to support loved ones and what services are available in the community,

· Signpost people to the resources appropriate for their needs and

· Make this information accessible to all.

The organisations mentioned have been working together on #HereForYou South East in recent months, conscious that the pandemic and its effects have had an impact on grieving in the community. The necessary implementation of restrictions around end of life care and the organisation of funerals are just some examples in that regard.

The partner organisations in the #HereForYou South East campaign are underlining that grief and loss is a natural part of life and it is expressed and felt in different ways, that there is no right or wrong way to grieve, that how we experience grief and loss depends on a range of factors and that it can ebb and flow over time.

Starting on the week beginning Monday, September 6 and continuing through to Monday, October 25, the services that will be profiled over the eight weeks of #HereForYou South East are:

· The Irish Hospice Foundation – aims to ensure the best end-of-life and bereavement care for all.

· Anam Cara – supports bereaved parents after the loss of a child through any circumstances.

· The Irish Childhood Bereavement Network – provides guidance and support to enable children to manage the impact of death on their lives.

· Rainbows Ireland – provides structured peer support programmes to help children to cope with bereavement and loss as well as parental separation.

· Barnardos Children’s Bereavement Service – works with families to help them support their child or young person through the grieving process.

· The HSE Bereavement Counselling Service for Traumatic Deaths – provides therapeutic support to those bereaved by suicide, homicide or accidental death in the South East.

· Pieta – as part of its services, offers support to families after the death, by suicide, of a loved one.

· Cancer Support Services in the South East – as part of its services, works with families and individuals who have experienced the death, from cancer, of someone close to them.

Speaking as the eight week #HereForYou South East campaign got under way, Tracy Nugent (HSE/South East Community Healthcare Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention) said:

“The focus of #HereForYou South East will be on a media campaign that includes a video series, information sheets and other useful resources. Bereavement affects us all and we want to provide connection, comfort and support to those grieving especially in these exceptional times. We want as many people as possible to know about the availability of these bereavement supports.

“We will also be asking organisations and businesses to incorporate our #HereForYou South East campaign assets into their current communications, including newsletters, email updates, direct mail or printed materials. We are happy to work in collaboration with anyone in that regard to ensure we reach those who need support.”