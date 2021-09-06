Over €36,000 capital grants funding secured for Tipperary social enterprises

County Tipperary has secured €36,696.52 under the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021.

The funding was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys as part of €1m in funding for Social Enterprises nationwide.

The Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021 will provide funding for the purchase of equipment or the carrying out of repairs or refurbishments to enable social enterprises to improve their service delivery.

The scheme supports one of the key commitments in the National Social Enterprise Policy for Ireland 2019-2022 – Growing and Strengthening Social Enterprise.

The Department of Rural and Community Development is now inviting social enterprises across the country to apply for funding under the scheme.

Independent TD Michael Lowry has welcomed the funding announcement.

"This scheme will provide small grants to social enterprises with the cost of capital projects such as refurbishments, repairs or the purchase of new equipment.

"The Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021 is being administered by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) in each Local Authority area. Details on how to apply will be available from each LCDC shortly," he added.

In order to allow flexibility, the Department is not setting a national closing date, but will allow each LCDC to set its own, to best suit its area. The Department will require that all closing dates are no later than October 15. Groups should check with their LCDC for further details.