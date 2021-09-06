Search

Second chance for Tipperary students

Welcome to Revise.ie’s new column

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) is delighted to announce that late applications from mature students are now being accepted for a number of its Level 8 undergraduate degree programmes.

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has announced that applications are open for its Maths Entry Exam until 5pm on Thursday  September 9.

This unique initiative is a ‘second chance’ for school leavers who have not achieved the required maths grade in the Leaving Certificate for their chosen course in WIT.

The 2021 Maths Entry Exam is scheduled for Friday, 10 September 2021, a week after Leaving Cert results are issued.

Dr Derek O’Byrne, Registrar and Vice President for Academic Affairs at WIT said: “The applicant must have applied to WIT through the CAO application process for 2021 entry and have achieved the required points for entry into their chosen programme of study and met all other criteria set for the programme (except maths requirement). Students who achieve the required maths grade under this initiative will be offered a place in the fourth round of CAO offers.”

Applications will be taken online at www.wit.ie/mathsentryexam which also has a list of FAQs and full details."

For revision purposes, students are advised to use past Ordinary Level Leaving Certificate papers as the WIT Maths Entry Exam follows this format and standard.

The standard of the Maths paper and format of the exam will be equivalent to the Leaving Certificate Ordinary Level paper one and paper two.

The exam is not applicable to students seeking places on WIT’s nursing programmes due to restricted availability of places.

