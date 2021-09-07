Tipperary Sensory Garden - Cahir Community Art Project official open day is coming

The Cahir International Social Club supported by Tipperary County Council and Cahir Tidy Towns have been completing a community art project in the Sensory Garden on Church Street in over the past few weeks with Sumana Kelly coordinating the project.



Last week the stones that are to make up the new Rock Art path were colourfully painted in the garden over three days and lots of people turned up to take part in the project.

Sumana said afterwards “Thank you to all the amazing people who have helped spruce up the Cahir Sensory garden as well as all the adults and children who have taken time and painted some beautiful rocks for the Rock Art Path installation. Last week all involved in this project saw an end to the majority of the work that was being undertaken, the maze has gotten a new lease of life, new plants and flowers have been planted, the surrounding fences have been painted and the murals are being worked on by a few artists during this week. Members of Cahir Men’s Shed have gotten involved too and this week they will put in seating around the small fountain and spruce up Danny Gubbins Memorial Seat.”



“We asked for the help of the Community and they certainly did not disappoint!” Sumana said” with the hard work that everyone has put in to date, the Community Art Project will be near completion by the end of next week”.



An official open day will take place soon and it is hoped that the Community of Cahir and surrounding areas will once again come along and enjoy this special little garden tucked away in Cahir. So watch this space for the date!