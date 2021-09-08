Search

TIPPERARY IWA

Tipperary IWA - Summer days and outings for members

Boating on Lough Ree were Mary Fogarty, Mary Harney, Noel Brennan, Bianca Cudor and two members of the boating crew.

Martin Quinn

martinquinns@eircom.net

The members of the Tipperary South Services of the Irish Wheelchair Association certainly made the most of the summer with a number of outings this year.
Enormous credit is due to the staff who facilitated the organisation of these special days.
A fantastic long day out for the members was enjoyed in gorgeous sunshine at the fabulous Lough Ree in Roscommon.
It was an early start for everyone making the trip to Ballyleague in Roscommon and they stopped on the way up in Tullamore and Portlaoise and also on the way back.


OUTINGS
The bus left the centre before 9am and it was 10pm that evening before everyone arrived home safe and sound, tired, but happy!
Locally there were days at Inch Field in Cahir at Lough Gur and also at Youghal beach.
The members really enjoyed the different outings and the smiles on their faces shows the pleasure that they received from them.
There was also great news for the members and staff this past week when a very generous donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, gifted the Irish Wheelchair Association Tipperary South Services with an accessible Peugeot Expert. This additional vehicle will be a huge support to their ever-growing service in Tipperary and the members and staff wish to offer their sincere thanks to the very generous donor.

