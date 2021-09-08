Tipperary council's planning approval for new Carrick-on-Suir pharmacy and café is under appeal

Tipperary County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for a new pharmacy and café in Carrick-on-Suir is being appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

An appeal was submitted in relation to the council’s grant of approval for the development at a site on the Pill Road near St Brigid’s Hospital on August 28. The appeals board is due to decide on the case on January 6 next year.

The developer of the proposed pharmacy and café is Waterford based company Jazzberry Ltd. It had secured planning approval from the council to demolish two single-storey detached dwellings, one of which is a former shop, on the site opposite Town Park and construct a single storey pharmacy with ancillary café on the site.

The council also granted permission to replace the existing combined vehicle access with two new vehicle entrances to include one left turn drive through facility.

The council’s decision is being appealed by Patrick Lannen of Church Street, Dungarvan, who submitted an objection to the proposed project when it was going through the planning application process.

In that submission, Mr Lannen argued the business was to be situated in a residential area away from the retail town centre and car parks and should instead be located in the town centre where there were vacant premises.

He also argued the pharmacy/café’s location along the busy N24 Road was not suitable for road safety reasons.

And he highlighted the potential dangers of traffic stopping on the road to turn off to the development.