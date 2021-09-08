Two Tipperary towns allocated €200,000 funding for outdoor dining facilities

A total of €200,000 funding for outdoor dining facilities has been announced for town centre locations in Clonmel and Thurles.

Independent TD Michael Lowry has welcomed the funding allocation for the two towns under the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme.

A total of 113,800 has been allocated to East Lane off Gladstone Street and the Mary Street Mall in Clonmel while €86,200 has been allocated for Old Baker Street, Thurles.

This funding is being made available to enhance outdoor dining and to provide permanent weatherproof structures and will be developed in partnership with Tipperary County Council.

The funding for areas across the country was announced by Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin and Fáilte Ireland.

Fáilte Ireland’s Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme opened for applications in March 2021 and comprises two parts. This announcement relates to Part Two of the Scheme.

All Local Authorities were invited to apply to Fáilte Ireland for funding under Part Two - Local Authority Weatherproofing & Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme - to develop streets and public spaces to facilitate year-round weather-proofed outdoor dining in urban tourism centres.

Part One of the Scheme - Outdoor Seating and Accessories - supports individual hospitality businesses with grants of up to €4,000 for seating, tables and outdoor accessories. The closing date for receipt of applications for Part One is September 30.

The aim of this Scheme is to support tourism and hospitality jobs and help businesses develop new ways of catering for domestic and international tourists outdoors. Access to outdoor dining facilities will continue to be a key part of industry recovery as we look forward to 2022 and beyond. This scheme further strengthens the Government’s deep commitment to develop tourism and necessary infrastructure nationwide.