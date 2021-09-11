Search

11/09/2021

Celebrating the 'new brave' in Clonmel

Celebrating the 'new brave' in Clonmel

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Following hot on the heels of the biodiversity mural, Clonmel Applefest presented “Brave” last Saturday, a special commission by artist Gerardine Wisdom whose works are nearly exclusively made with rushes from the River Shannon.
The sculpture aims to celebrate the “New Brave”, those people of all ages and backgrounds who work to create a better world.
Amidst an appreciative crowd and delighted children, the artist was praised for her wonderful, intricate work by Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Michael Murphy. Theresia Guschlbauer, curator of the festival acting as MC, thanked the Mayor for his support and gave a bit of background to the genesis of the sculpture which aims to celebrate spirited and brave young people locally and throughout the world who try to make a difference in this fast-changing environment.
“Brave” was conceived in conjunction with TY classes in Clonmel who were asked via Zoom sessions and a live workshop to consider bravery in a modern context as well as who they would like to nominate as a symbol of a young brave person. Greta Thunberg, the young climate activist, was the most nominated by far and it shows how concerned young people are about the state of the planet that they chose her to sit on top of the equestrian sculpture, traditionally reserved for older, male war heroes. Sarah Furno, as Chairperson of Clonmel Applefest and local entrepreneur of Cashel Farmhouse fame, invited the audience to celebrate the diversity of people now living among us, from so many places and cultures in the world, many of whom are working on the frontline during the pandemic.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media