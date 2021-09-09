Tipperary village propose memorial to former parish priest who served them for 27 years

The late Fr John McGrath who served for 27 years in the parish of Mullinahone.
Fr. McGrath Memorial
The committee had a meeting with Molloys regarding erection of Memorial Plaque to the late Fr. John McGrath.
The proposal is to erect the Memorial Plaque on the left hand side of the Church graveyard wall where a number of plaques have already been erected to former pastors of the parish.
A public meeting was held after Saturday evening Mass on September 4 at which all were welcome. The general public would like to see the results of this meeting in the coming weeks Parish Newsletter.
One item which should be part of any plaque to Fr. McGrath should be a record of his years of service to the Mullinahone community and to the fact that he is interred in the Famine Graveyard in Cashel according to his wishes.
