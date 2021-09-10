Fifty years of Carrick-on-Suir Macra na Feirme celebrated in exhibition

Carrick-on-Suir Library where the exhibition is taking place
A photo exhibition showcasing 50 years of Macra na Feirme in Carrick-on-Suir is on
display for the month of September in Carrick-on-Suir Library.
A reunion of Carrick Macra members took place in the Carraig Hotel in January last year but the exhibition of photos was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Photographs taken at the reunion social are also on display.
All are welcome to call in and view the exhibition.
The Library is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 1pm and from 2pm to 5pm.
