Free bicycle repair clinics planned in two Tipperary towns for National Bike Week

Free bike clinics will take place in Thurles and Templemore this week as part of National Bike Week.
Tipperary County Council in conjunction with Cycle Tech Ireland, mechanic Declan McGann, and the Irish Professional Bicycle Mechanics Association will host the bike clinic at Main Street, Templemore (outside the old Council office) on Friday, September 17 and at Town Park, Thurles on Saturday, September 18 from 10am to 5pm.
You can have your bike checked for free and basic repairs will also be carried out free of charge to brakes, gears and punctures to make your bicycle fully operational and safe to ride. Bike owners are advised that their bicycles must be clean.
