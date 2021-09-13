Search

13/09/2021

Work begins on building Clonmel Crisis House

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Construction is beginning today on the new €4m Clonmel Crisis House, Tipperary Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill has announced. 

Deputy Cahill said Minister of State with responsibility for Mental Health informed him of the commencement of the construction of the facility in advance of her visit to Thurles and Roscrea for meetings today (Monday, September 13

 Speaking following a phone conversation with Minister Butler this morning the TD said: “I am pleased to learn from Minister Butler that construction is starting today on the Crisis House in Clonmel, with an estimated state investment in the facility of close to €4million.

 “Last July, Minister Butler signed off on funding for this project to commence, and I am delighted today to say that they will be on site and working in Clonmel this morning.

"The Crisis House will be a vital resource to the people of Clonmel and surrounding areas and I would like to sincerely thank Minster Butler for working with me so closely in relation to this project”, Deputy Cahill concluded.

 

