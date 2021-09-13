Search

13/09/2021

Taoiseach will visit Tipperary on Friday to view ongoing problems at Ardfinnan bridge

Michéal Martin aware of difficulties in south Tipperary village

Ardfinnan bridge

The traffic management system in place at Ardfinnan bridge has been a bone of contention for some time now

Eamonn Wynne

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Taoiseach Michéal Martin will get a first-hand view of the problems affecting a south Tipperary community when he visits Ardfinnan next Friday morning.

Traffic lights have been in place at the bridge crossing the river Suir in the village for the past six years, while a contentious Tipperary County Council proposal for a one-way system for traffic was ruled out by An Bord Pleanála.

“I do get the point – economically and socially it’s a problem and it’s dangerous as well from a safety perspective," the Taoiseach stated in July when the issue of the bridge was raised in the Dáil by Deputy Mattie McGrath.

The Taoiseach is scheduled to arrive in Ardfinnan at 11.30am on Friday.

