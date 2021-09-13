'Big Maggie' and lots of other activities resume at local hall in Tipperary

It is great to see activities starting back in Knockavilla Hall.
KNOCKAVILLA HALL ACTIVITIES
Friday evenings are busy with Burgess School of dancing returning.
Monday and Thursday nights see The Multeen Players back rehearsing for Big Maggie, while the early mornings see the fitness classes with Lisa O’Keeffe back in full swing.
We are now in a position to rent out the community hall for events and family events, so feel free to contact us.
