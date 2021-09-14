Search

14/09/2021

Tipperary demolition - Clonmel landmark wall disappears - Development continues apace

KICKHAM BARRACKS DEVELOPMENT

Tipperary demolition - Clonmel landmark wall disappears - Development continues apace

Work has begun (Tuesday morning) on removing the landmark Kickham Barracks Wall along Davis Road and Dillon Street, opposite Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

As natives of Clonmel go about their business this morning (Tuesday) a big surprise hits them as they venture towards The Mall. A gaping wall has appeared at the Kickham Barracks site overnight, the landmark wall along Dillon Street and around the corner to Davis Road is being demolished at the minute.

A crew have been in place since very early this morningand already the rounded-corner opposite the Old Technical School has disappeared and passers-by can catch a glimpse of the vastness of McCarthy Square inside and the demolition work that has already taken place as development gathers apace.

Clonmel is set to platy a pivotal role in transforming higher level education as it becomes a university town this month and the Kickham Barracks (formerly Victoria Barracks) has been earmarked to be turned into a third level campus in the heart of the town centre.

The site has been lying vacant since the Defence Forces departed Clonmel in 2012 but at last the town will soon see some massive infrastructural developments which will be to the benefit of the town and wider area for many years to come.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media