Tipperary demolition - Clonmel landmark wall disappears - Development continues apace

As natives of Clonmel go about their business this morning (Tuesday) a big surprise hits them as they venture towards The Mall. A gaping wall has appeared at the Kickham Barracks site overnight, the landmark wall along Dillon Street and around the corner to Davis Road is being demolished at the minute.

A crew have been in place since very early this morningand already the rounded-corner opposite the Old Technical School has disappeared and passers-by can catch a glimpse of the vastness of McCarthy Square inside and the demolition work that has already taken place as development gathers apace.

Clonmel is set to platy a pivotal role in transforming higher level education as it becomes a university town this month and the Kickham Barracks (formerly Victoria Barracks) has been earmarked to be turned into a third level campus in the heart of the town centre.

The site has been lying vacant since the Defence Forces departed Clonmel in 2012 but at last the town will soon see some massive infrastructural developments which will be to the benefit of the town and wider area for many years to come.