Gardaí investigate theft of clothing from vehicle in Clonmel

Gardaí are investigating the theft of clothing from a vehicle in Clonmel last weekend.
The clothing was stolen from a black SUV vehicle parked at Caredoc on the Western Road in Clonmel in the early hours of last Friday morning, September 10.
In the wake of this incident, gardaí remind the public to ensure their cars are locked when they are unattended.
And they are appealing to any witnesses to this crime or anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
