Search

15/09/2021

Youth arrested in connection with Carrick-on-Suir warehouse fire

Youth arrested in connection with Carrick-on-Suir warehouse fire

The aftermath of the fire at the warehouse at North Quay, Carrick-on-Suir

Gardaí arrested a youth last week in connection with their investigation into an arson attack on a derelict warehouse in Carrick-on-Suir a month ago. 

The youth was arrested last Wednesday, September 9 and questioned in relation to the fire  on Carrick-on-Suir’s North Quay on Friday, August 13.  

A garda spokesperson said the youth was subsequently released from garda custody pending the submission of an investigation file to the National Juvenile Office and further arrests are expected in the coming weeks. 

“Carrick-on-Suir gardaí would like to thank the public for their assistance with this matter,” the spokesperson added. 

A significant amount of damage was caused to the derelict warehouse as a result of the fire, which was put under control by Tipperary Fire Service personnel. 

“Gardaí have sealed off the premises and surrounding area. Witnesses state they saw a number of youths run from the building prior to the fire starting,” continued the garda spokesperson.  

“Gardaí have on two previous occasions attended fires in this location and believe all fires were started deliberately.  

“We will conduct a technical examination of the scene once it is safe to do so. We are treating this incident as suspected arson.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the North Quay area between 4pm and 4.30pm on August 13, particularly drivers with dashcam footage to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media