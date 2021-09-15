Story sharing event planned at Remembrance Arch in Tipperary Town

Abarta Heritage is inviting people to come along to a Story Sharing Event at the Tipperary Remembrance Arch on the site of the old Military Barracks, on Thursday, September 23 at 6:30pm.

All are welcome to attend, share stories and take a walk around the area which was once a hive of military activity.

The Remembrance Arch is the last remaining section of the Military Barracks and it was retained and restored thanks to the Tipperary Remembrance Trust and particularly to the efforts of the late Michael Haslam, who was founder and chairman of the Trust.

The Tipperary Remembrance Trust was formed in early 2004. The Trust brought together Irish ex-servicemen and women, and people from groups dedicated to remembrance, peace and reconciliation.

The Trust renovated the Arch, which is the only remaining portico of the Officers Mess and Living Quarters of the Military Barracks.

On completion the Portico was dedicated as the Tipperary Remembrance Arch by President Mary McAleese on September 30, 2005.

The Arch is dedicated to the memory of all those who died in the Great Wars and to those whose remains were never recovered.

The names of those who died since the end of WWII are displayed on tablets on the rear Arch.

The story sharing evening at the Arch is part of the Tipperary Heritage Audit Project, conducted by Abarta Heritage on behalf of the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force and funded by South Tipperary Development Company under the Rural Development (LEADER) Programme.

This project will survey and audit the built, natural and cultural heritage assets and resources of Tipperary Town and Environs.

The Heritage Audit will assist in creating a greater awareness, knowledge and civic pride in the town’s heritage and will include recommendations on developing interpretative, educational and heritage resources for local people and visitors to the area.

Abarta would love to hear the communities thoughts, memories and stories of the area around the Military Barracks.

Perhaps you know where some of the military buildings used to stand, or maybe you remember hearing stories of the IRA occupation of the site during the bloody Civil War.

Whatever the information is, they are keen to hear about it.

Places for this free event are limited, so please register through Eventbrite @ https:// www.eventbrite.ie/e/ tipperary-heritage-audit- second-story-sharing- evening-tickets-170139819781

For more information and to see regular project updates, visit the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force’s Facebook page @TippTownRevitalisation.