Tipperary man wins award for product that assists farmers in calving cows

James Maloney, Enterprise Ireland, holding the Calving Assist product, with Cashel farmer James Ryan (right)
A Cashel dairy farmer who developed a new product to assist farmers in calving cows has won the Agri-safety Award in the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards competition, held in association with the National Ploughing Association.
As a back pain sufferer, Jim Ryan was inspired to create Calving Assist after seeing ESB workers climbing a pole with a strap around their waist.
The product is designed to harness the extra power, strength and control in the farmer's leg muscles, rather than using the arms and upper back to pull a calf, which can cause injury.
The awards took place online, with shortlisted innovators pitching their pioneering designs to a virtual judging panel over the course of two days.
Winners of this year’s awards are automatically eligible to exhibit in the 2021 Winners Enclosure Section at the Innovation Arena in 2022.
More than 50 entries were received for this year’s competition, with 28 selected for virtual pitching.
More News
James Maloney, Enterprise Ireland, holding the Calving Assist product, with Cashel farmer James Ryan (right)
Tipperary man Donal Corbett has spoken of the importance of improving the profile of London GAA , of which he is chairman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.