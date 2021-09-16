Search

Tipperary man wins award for product that assists farmers in calving cows

Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards held in association with National Ploughing Association

James Ryan

James Maloney, Enterprise Ireland, holding the Calving Assist product, with Cashel farmer James Ryan (right)

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

A Cashel dairy farmer who developed a new product to assist farmers in calving cows has won the Agri-safety Award in the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards competition, held in association with the National Ploughing Association.

As a back pain sufferer, Jim Ryan was inspired to create Calving Assist after seeing ESB workers climbing a pole with a strap around their waist.

The product is designed to harness the extra power, strength and control in the farmer's leg muscles, rather than using the arms and upper back to pull a calf, which can cause injury.

The awards took place online, with shortlisted innovators pitching their pioneering designs to a virtual judging panel over the course of two days.

Winners of this year’s awards are automatically eligible to exhibit in the 2021 Winners Enclosure Section at the Innovation Arena in 2022.

More than 50 entries were received for this year’s competition, with 28 selected for virtual pitching.

