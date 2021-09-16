Yesteryears: Tipperary man's wedding delayed for major operation

The front page of The Nationalist on September 28, 1991, was headed by a good news story in which a local man, Mike Fennessy from Ballylooby, Cahir, was recovering in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin following a kidney transplant the previous week.

Mike (27), dedicated his chance of a new life to his donor who he said “will always be in my prayers.”

Farmer Mike’s four-hour operation meant that he had to delay another important event in his life, his planned wedding which was to have been held the week after he got the call for surgery.

Mike was set to marry his fiancée, Carmel Hanrahan, Derrygrath, Clonmel, at Grange Church, but the ceremony had to be cancelled following Mike’s call to Dublin.

Also on the front page was an appeal by the Mayor of Clonmel, Cllr Vera Hewitt, for the people of the town to play their part in supporting the public swimming pool which was reopening that week having been shut for renovations for over two and a half years.

Also that week staff journalist Anne Marie O’Brien had a story about the wedding of twin sisters, Avila and Emer Dargan of Baron Park, Clonmel, who married their respective partners the previous Friday in Ss Peter & Paul’s Church.

The 21-year-old siblings were the youngest of a family of 12, and on the day, their parents Michael and Nellie, acknowledged they were a bit sad to see their youngest pair leave the nest.

Also on the front we carried a report of the Fourth South Tipperary Literary Festival which was described as a resounding success by its chairman, Clonmel man Tommy Norris.

The opening night of the weekend event was held at Clonmel Library.