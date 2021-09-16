Search

16/09/2021

Two radio plays to be premiered in Carrick-on-Suir on Culture Night 

Two radio plays to be premiered in Carrick-on-Suir on Culture Night 

A poster for Keep Your Best Side Out, one of two radio dramas that will be broadcast for the first time on Culture Night

Carrick-on-Suir’s Tudor Artisan Hub celebrates its 8th Culture Night this Friday, September 17 with the premiere of two new locally produced radio plays inspired by the stories and lives of Tipperary nursing home residents. 

The plays titled: The Value of an Education and Keep Your Best Side Out feature the voices of Carrick-on-Suir actors and will be streamed on YouTube at 6pm on Culture Night. 

They are the second group of radio plays funded under the Healthy Ireland Initiative’s Keep Well Campaign the Tudor Artisan Hub has produced this year in association with Margaret O’Brien, who runs the Writing Changes Lives creative writing workshops. 

Like the first three radio plays premiered back in March, these latest dramas are inspired by  stories generously shared by nursing home residents in interviews recorded remotely during the third Covid-19 lockdown.  

“The residents shared stories of difficult times and challenges overcome during a long lifetime, which offers us encouragement and inspiration to deal with our current very real challenges,” said Tudor Artisan Hub founder Linda Fahy.  

“Thanks to Culture Night funding partners we now have had the opportunity to produce two more radio plays from these virtual recordings. The plays are professionally recorded by sound engineer Pete Smith. The Value of an Education is a play that shows how life comes full circle despite surprising detours along the way.

It is written by Clonmel born Joe Whelan, who runs a sheep farm and glamping tourism enterprise at the foot of the Comeragh Mountains and is a member of the Poetry Plus writers group in Carrick-on-Suir. Kilsheelanbased actress Suzanne Shine directs the play and also performs in it alongside fellow Brewery Lane Drama Group actor Jim English. She also directed the radio play Kintsugi for the first trio of Keep Well Campaign radio dramas earlier this year. 

The second play, Keep Your Best Side Out, meanwhile, is cryptically described as a play about “what to expect after... if there is to be an after”.  

It is written by Poetry Plus group writer Lorna Grant, who is also currently working on a novel and idea for a screenplay. Carrick-on-Suir musician and Brewery Lane actor and director Colm Power is the director and like Suzanne Shine, this is his second time directing a radio play with the Tudor Artisan Hub.  Keep Your Best Side Out’s three actors are Brewery Lane Drama Group veteran Walter Dunphy, who plays Pat; Bellevue Academy drama teacher Ellen Foley, who plays Katie, and US based Aaron Fichera, who plays Daniel. 

Walter also acted in one of the earlier Keep Well radio dramas called Magical Moon while Ellen is in her final year of studying for a Theatre & Drama degree at the Cork School of Music. 

Aaron Fichera lives in Austin, Texas and his day job is a business management and financial consultant. 

He  has previously acted in high school plays and voice recording in corporate training videos. 

Aaron was encouraged by family members to audition for this radio series and was delighted to get the email from a family friend in Ireland, that he would be taking part in this second phase of the Keep Well radio play project via Zoom. 

The links to listen to the Value of an Education and Keep Your Best Side Out radio plays will be available on the National Culture Night website and the Tudor Artisan Hub Facebook page.

 The  radio dramas will be free to watch and no registration is required just click the YouTube link.  Culture Night is funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Creative Ireland Programme in partnership with Tipperary County Council.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media