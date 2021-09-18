Major residential scheme planned for Tipperary's largest town

Planning permission is being sought for a residential development at Coleville Road in Clonmel
Plans for a major housing development on Clonmel’s Coleville Road have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.
The application from Dublin-based Torca Development Limited is for 115 residential units under a Strategic Housing Development application.
This would include 68 houses and 47 apartments on a 5.2 hectare site at Croan Lower on the Coleville Road.
The greenfield site is currently in agricultural use along the south bank of the River Suir.
A two-storey creche is included in the plans, together with 181 car parking spaces and 366 cycle parking spaces.
Strategic Housing Developments are applications that go directly to An Bord Pleanála for decision and cannot be appealed.
A decision is due from An Bord Pleanála by December 23 next.
