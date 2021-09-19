Fethard Walkway project receives grant from National Transport Authority

The National Transport Authority has allocated €276,111 funding for the Fethard Walkway project.
The walkway is one of the Active Travel projects identified and submitted for funding by Tipperary County Council.
Independent TD Michael Lowry has welcomed the funding announced for this project.
"Funding for the Fethard Walkway projects falls under the existing 2021 budget for the Active Travel programmes and has resulted from previously selected projects across the country not proceeding as scheduled," he said.
More News
Emma Wright from St Mary's in Newport: 'Never in a million years would I have thought I would be employed to work promoting the Irish language':
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.