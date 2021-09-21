Alarming volume of traffic going through Tipperary Town

One man has been banned from Tipperary Town for five years following a court case.
This June, 325, 311 vehicles passed through Tipperary Town on the N24 and N74, this doesn't include other feeder roads into the town.
"The review of the National Development Plan is soon to be released, in it will be a list of infrastructure projects that will be advanced. We expect that the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction will be included, with priority given to the section around Tipperary Town.
This cannot continue, the health and well being of our town and community is continuously stymied by traffic.
Government listen up, we will be out on the streets protesting again if you do not deliver in the NDP," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan.
