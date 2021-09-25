Clonmel carers urged to participate in a course on looking after adolescents with an intellectual disability

Clonmel Carers has a seven week Parents Plus 'Special Needs Programme' starting on October 7.
It aims to support those who are caring for an adolescent with an intellectual disability. To book your free place, please visit https://www.eventbrite.ie/.../parents-plus-special-needs...
More News
An incredible amount of traffic accidents happen on the road in Mocklerstown, Clerihan, Cllr John Fitzgerald has stated
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.