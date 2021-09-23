Poignant ceremony to mark the exhumation of the remains of nine Christian Brothers in Clonmel

A poignant ceremony marking the end of the Christian Brothers’ presence on the site of Clonmel High School was held before the remains of nine Christian Brothers were exhumed and brought to their final resting place at St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The exhumation of the remains and reinterment marked the end of an era for the Christian Brothers at Clonmel High School.

The remains of nine Christian Brothers, who were buried in a graveyard on the High School site, were reinterred to be placed with three of their former colleagues who were buried in the Christian Brothers’ plot at St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The graveyard was located behind the former Christian Brothers’ Monastery which was sold in the nineties and was developed into a community resource centre.

“The Christian Brothers’ representatives had approached us before about moving the remains and last year we visited the matter again with the Christian Brothers and made them aware of the plans to build an extension on the site,” said High School principal Karen Steenson.

“The congregation was very supportive of what we needed the land for. It was an historic moment, the end of an era,” she said.

HISTORIC EVENT

The historic event took place on July 1 at 6am and was attended by undertaker John O’Donoghue, the coroner, gardaí and representatives of Tipperary County Council.

High School Chaplain Fr Michael Toomey conducted a service at the graveyard before the exhumation took place.

CEREMONY

The following day another religious ceremony took place at St Patrick’s Cemetery following the reinterment of the nine Christian Brothers which was attended by Brother Michael Murray, Christian Brothers representative, Shay Bannon former school principal and current vice principals Olivia Corcoran and Seamus Ryan.

The Christian Brothers whose remains were exhumed were 18-year-old Clonmel native and the youngest to be buried on the site, Brother Patrick Simon Norris, Brother Arthur Kevin O’Keeffe, Brother James Anselm English (a native of Knocklofty), Brother Francis de Sales Laing, Brother Denis Hugh Killian, Brother Patrick Stephen Carroll, Brother Patrick Joseph White, Brother Joseph John May and Brother Michael Francis Cleary. They were reintered and joined three Christian Brothers in the Christian Brothers’ plot at St Patrick’s - Brother Thomas Sylvester Condon, Brother Timothy Berchmans Cronin and Clonmel native Brother Patrick Casimir Redmond.