22/09/2021

Tipperary TD calls on Government ministers to meet Carrick-on-Suir hospital protesters

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Minister of State for Older People Mary Butler to meet Carrick-on-Suir hospital campaigners currently protesting at the Dáil's gates and receive their petition of more than 11,000 signatures.  

The Independent TD issued his appeal on the floor of the Dáil today as the Save St Brigid's Hospital protest was underway outside. 

A contingent of Save St Brigid's Hospital campaigners travelled from Carrick-on-Suir to Dublin by bus this morning to stage a protest outside Leinster House. They plan to hand over their petition calling for the reopening of St Brigid's Hospital to the Oireachtas Committee for Public Petitions.  

You can view Deputy Mattie McGrath's latest comments about the Save St Brigid's Hospital protest and petition in the Dáil by clicking on the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/ 100000733743519/videos/pcb. 4779854088715669/ 4447423468649280

 

 

