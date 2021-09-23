Search

23/09/2021

Broken glass panels on Tipperary bridge will be replaced with 'more robust material'

Bridge in Clonmel has been vandalised on number of occasions

The panels at the glass bridge in Clonmel have been damaged several times

District Engineer Eoin Powell is trying to find a company that can provide a similar but more robust material to replace all of the damaged glass panels on the new bridge at the Old Bridge in Clonmel.
Mr Powell’s report to a meeting of Clonmel Borough District stated that he hoped to have the panels in place by the end of the year.
Cllr Pat English had requested that the glass panels would be replaced by a more vandal-proof panel.
The panels have been vandalised on a number of occasions in recent years.

