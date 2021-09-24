Search

Flood relief scheme for Tipperary village gets the green light

Marlfield village near Clonmel has been affected by flooding for many years

The Sandybanks area of Marlfield, near Clonmel

Eamonn Wynne

ewynne@nationalist.ie

A contractor has been appointed to carry out the flood alleviation plan in Marlfield, Clonmel, it has been announced.
The project would proceed to the planning stage in early 2023, with construction expected to start the following year, Tipperary County Council engineer James Swords told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
He said there were a lot of ecology and environmental reports to be completed in the meantime.
The OPW had committed to funding the scheme in full. There would be consultation with the council members as the options for the plan were developed and the public would also get an opportunity to have a say, Mr Swords added.
District Mayor Michael Murphy and the other members thanked Mr Swords for his work on this project.
Cllr English said it would be great to see the scheme completed because this was a big worry for residents in Marlfield. The announcement that it would be done and that funding was available was most welcome.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said this was a great day, and it was very positive news after so many years waiting. Marlfield had been affected by flooding for many years.

