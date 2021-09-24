Flood relief scheme for Tipperary village gets the green light

The Sandybanks area of Marlfield, near Clonmel
A contractor has been appointed to carry out the flood alleviation plan in Marlfield, Clonmel, it has been announced.
The project would proceed to the planning stage in early 2023, with construction expected to start the following year, Tipperary County Council engineer James Swords told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
He said there were a lot of ecology and environmental reports to be completed in the meantime.
The OPW had committed to funding the scheme in full. There would be consultation with the council members as the options for the plan were developed and the public would also get an opportunity to have a say, Mr Swords added.
District Mayor Michael Murphy and the other members thanked Mr Swords for his work on this project.
Cllr English said it would be great to see the scheme completed because this was a big worry for residents in Marlfield. The announcement that it would be done and that funding was available was most welcome.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said this was a great day, and it was very positive news after so many years waiting. Marlfield had been affected by flooding for many years.
More News
Back L/R: Maura Sheehan Frances O Neill Mary Hogan Josie Moloney Front L to R Kay Brennan Joan Shortt Mary Butler Photo Seamus Bourke
Ursuline’s Ròisìn Astwood, Fifth Year, who came third in a nationwide Irish Writing Competition organised by Conradh na Gaeilge pictured with her Irish teacher Ms de Barra
Violinist Julieanne Forrest (18), the 2020 winner of the €5,000 Top Security/Frank Maher Classical Music Awards, at the launch of the 2021 competition, Ireland’s largest for secondary schools
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.