Suspended jail term for man caught with small amount of cannabis in Cahir

A 27-year-old man has received a three-month suspended jail term for having a small amount of cannabis in his possession in Cahir.

Judge John O’Leary imposed this penalty on Aaron Kelly of 34 Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise at Cashel District Court’s latest sitting where he pleaded guilty to possessing the illegal drug at Cahir Garda Station on March 23, 2019 but disputed An Garda Síochána’s estimate of its value.

Sgt Carol O’Leary outlined that Garda Michael Cussen saw Mr McCarthy acting suspiciously at Abbey Street, Cahir at 2.30pm on this date.

Approximately €15 worth of cannabis herb was found on him.

The Sergeant said Mr Kelly had 10 previous convictions, four of which were for Misuse of Drugs Act offences including the possession of drugs for sale or supply to others.

Mr Kelly told the court the value of the drug found on him in Cahir was less than €1.

“You couldn’t even see it. You would need a magnifying glass,” he insisted.

Judge O’Leary said he would include in the court record that the value of the cannabis found on Mr Kelly was disputed.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client completed a nine-week programme at Cuan Mhuire Drugs Addiction Treatment Centre and has now obtained employment with a construction company.

The solicitor added that Mr Kelly was now clean of drugs and looked a lot better than he did on the last day he appeared before the court.

Judge O’Leary suspended the three-month jail term he imposed on Mr Kelly for six months to give him a chance to show he can stay off drugs for good.

He suspended the sentence on condition Mr Kelly keeps the peace and be of good behaviour during that six month period.