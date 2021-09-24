Search

24/09/2021

Irish Chamber Orchestra to perform at two Tipperary castles this weekend

Ormond Castle where the Irish Chamber Orchestra will perform on Saturday will perform

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

The Irish Chamber Orchestra along with guitarist Jimmy Smyth, vocalist Karrie Holmes and local  guest artists will perform in concert at Ormond Castle in Carrick-on-Suir and Cahir Castle this weekend. 

The University of Limerick based orchestra will play at Ormond Castle (pictured above) on Saturday, September 25 and Cahir Castle and Sunday, September 26. The concerts are free of charge but Tipperary County Council's Arts Office reports that all the tickets are now booked out.

The concerts will be another collaboration between the orchestra, Jimmy Smyth and Karrie Holmes after the “I create” online series last year.

The success of their cover of 'Life on Mars' by David Bowie led to a forthcoming album and this pair of live shows.

The fiddler Martin Murray will be a special guest performer at the first show at Ormond Castle with Rockwell Music Academy appearing the following day. The concerts will run from 5pm to 7pm each day. 

These events are funded under the Government's Local Live Performance Programming Scheme supported by Tipperary Arts Office.

