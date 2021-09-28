One Tipperary village has a brand new look with a very enhanced streetscape

File photo
Burncourt village has a brand new look with a very enhanced streetscape.
The word aesthetic has been used to describe the works carried out thanks to the crew under the direction of the Roads Department of Tipperary County Council.
With traffic calming measures, accessible footpaths and a much needed resurfacing of the street, the village has gained a whole new image.
