Older adults festival to be held in Tipperary in November

Tipperary Age Friendly, Tipperary County Council Festivals would like to promote 1st to 5th November as Tipperary Older Adults Festival

For this occasion, Tipperary Age Friendly are offering a small grant scheme to Older Adult Community Groups in County Tipperary to provide music, entertainment or Arts Activities between 1st to 5th November in their own local community. A proposed grant of €200 will be provided to support this activity.

The Grant Scheme intention is to support older adult groups in reconnecting and reengaging and celebrating that reengagement.

• This scheme will be officially launched on 27th of September 2021

• Last date for receipt of applications 12 noon 12th of October

• Applications will only be accepted from community groups whose focus is on engaging older adults and facilitating and older adult group for e.g. Senior Citizens Group, Active Retirement, Men’s Sheds etc

• Applicants will be notified by the 15th October if they are successful.

• The community group must then source their entertainment, artist or cultural group to engage during the dates 1st to 5th November.

• Within the application the Community group must identify their proposed date

• All of the events will be collated and promoted on www.tipperarycoco.ie and on the Tipperary Age Friendly Calendar through https://www.whatsonintipp.ie/ to showcase all of the community groups supported to engage in the Older Adult Festival

• The community group will pay the person they engage themselves and then submit their receipt to agefriendly@tipperarycoco.ie and the grant of €200 will be paid to the community group

• The event must be cultural in nature whether music, arts, drama, in nature, the group can define to suit their groups demands.

• Note if the community group has not received a grant from Tipperary County Council before we will need you to complete a supplier setup form and submit copy of bank statement for community group so that we can get your supplier setup to pay the grant. All payments made are directly to a bank account.

• If the community group has previously received a grant from Tipperary County Council then there is no need to complete the supplier setup form.

• All receipts after the festival must be submitted by 15th November so that we can process your payment. There is a claim form as part of the application.

• If any group needs the form printed and posted to them please contact Cliona Tobin, Angela Sheehan or Fiona Crotty on 0761 06 5000 and we will arrange for this application to be posted to you or email agefriendly@tipperarycoco.ie